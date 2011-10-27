Oct 27 (Reuters) -
KVK CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 11.56
10.75 23.00
(+7.6 pct) (-2.9 pct) (+2.6%)
Operating 802 mln 621 mln 1.75
(+29.1 pct) (-1.2 pct)
(+10.2%) Recurring 951 mln
673 mln 1.95 (+41.3
pct) (+6.7 pct) (+16.6%) Net
499 mln 397 mln 1.05
(+25.7 pct) (-27.2 pct)
(+15.3%) EPS Y30.41
Y24.21 Y64.08 Diluted EPS
Y29.80 Y23.85
Annual div Y12.00
Y12.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - KVK Corp is a manufacturer and retailer of hydrants
for shower equipment etc..
