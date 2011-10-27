Oct 27 (Reuters) -

KYOEI SANGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 27.51 26.00 Operating

1 mln 100 mln Recurring 59 mln 170 mln Net 67 mln 150 mln

NOTE - Kyoei Sangyo Co Ltd is trading company mainly dealing in electronic equipment and materials. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6973.TK1.