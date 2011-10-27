Oct 27 (Reuters) -
LEC INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.56
10.68 25.10
(+17.5 pct) (+5.2 pct) (+15.4%)
Operating 1.17 1.07 2.22
(+8.6 pct) (+55.2 pct)
(+30.8%) Recurring 991 mln
1.19 2.08
(-16.7 pct) (+58.9 pct) (+14.5%) Net
615 mln 508 mln 1.30
(+20.9 pct) (+20.9 pct)
(+55.1%) EPS Y83.69
Y69.20 Y176.85 Annual div
Y40.00 Y40.00
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Lec Inc is a maker of low-priced everyday plastics.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7874.TK1.