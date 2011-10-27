Oct 27 (Reuters) -
SOFTBANK CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales
1.54 trln 1.47 trln
(+4.8 pct) (+8.6 pct)
Operating 373.22 315.52
(+18.3 pct) (+36.8 pct)
Recurring 314.49 253.84
(+23.9 pct) (+46.3 pct) Net
217.25 76.84
(+182.7 pct) (+8.6 pct) EPS
Y198.15 Y70.99 Diluted
EPS Y192.28 Y68.32
Annual div -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Softbank Corp is a broadband service provider .
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9984.TK1.