Oct 27 (Reuters) -
NIFCO INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 57.16
60.71 120.00
(-5.9 pct) (+25.2 pct) (-0.4%)
Operating 5.00 7.21 11.00
(-30.7 pct) (+302.9 pct)
(-16.0%) Recurring 4.50
6.81 10.50
(-34.0 pct) (+397.9 pct) (-16.2%) Net
2.65 4.56 6.80
(-41.9 pct) (+733.1 pct)
(-9.7%) EPS Y49.53
Y85.36 Y127.25 Diluted EPS
Y49.53 Y85.33
Annual div Y45.00
Y45.00
-Q2 div Y22.00 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y25.00
Y23.00
NOTE - Nifco Inc makes industrial plastic parts and
components.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
