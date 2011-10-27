Oct 27 (Reuters) -
ARGO GRAPHICS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.89
13.02 26.70
(+6.7 pct) (+19.4 pct) (+3.8%)
Operating 872 mln 473 mln 1.23
(+84.1 pct) (+118.7 pct)
(+17.0%) Recurring 949 mln
555 mln 1.39 (+71.0
pct) (+89.5 pct) (+10.0%) Net
557 mln 271 mln 820 mln
(+105.4 pct) (+121.9 pct)
(+19.2%) EPS Y56.01
Y27.27 Y82.38 Annual div
Y50.00 Y50.00
-Q4 div Y50.00 Y50.00
NOTE - Argo Graphics Inc provides system sales and
maintenance services..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
