MANDOM CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 33.97
31.19 60.50
(+8.9 pct) (+6.0 pct) (+5.7%)
Operating 4.89 4.37 6.25
(+11.9 pct) (+5.0 pct)
(+8.7%) Recurring 5.08
4.54 6.45
(+11.8 pct) (+2.8 pct) (+7.4%) Net
2.74 2.10 3.42
(+30.4 pct) (-13.4 pct)
(+28.0%) EPS Y117.28
Y89.94 Y146.27 Annual div
Y60.00 Y60.00
-Q2 div Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y30.00
NOTE - Mandom Corp is a maker of men's cosmetics.
