Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Oct 27 (Reuters) -
MITSUBISHI PENCIL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
37.88 38.55 52.00
(-1.7 pct) (+10.4 pct) Operating 4.72 4.62 6.20
(+2.0 pct) (+141.4 pct) Recurring 4.78 4.66 6.30
(+2.6 pct) (+100.9 pct) Net
2.98 2.66 4.00
(+12.2 pct) (+89.9 pct) EPS
Y99.96 Y86.54 Y134.44
NOTE - Mitsubishi Pencil Co Ltd is a maker of writing instruments.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7976.TK1.
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.