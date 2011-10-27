Oct 27 (Reuters) -

NITTO KAKO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.80 4.90 10.00 (-2.0 pct) (+8.4 pct) (+2.9%) Operating 15 mln 35 mln 55 mln

(-57.4 pct) (+181.0 pct) (-40.3%) Recurring 6 mln 25 mln 35 mln (-73.3 pct) (-52.8%) Net

4 mln 10 mln 30 mln

(-56.2 pct) (+195.5%)

EPS Y0.12 Y0.26

Y0.78 Shares 38 mln 38 mln Annual div -Q2 div

nil nil

NOTE - Nitto Kako Co Ltd is an industrial rubber manufacturer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

