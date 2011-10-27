Oct 27 (Reuters) -
NITTO KAKO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.80
4.90 10.00
(-2.0 pct) (+8.4 pct) (+2.9%)
Operating 15 mln 35 mln 55 mln
(-57.4 pct) (+181.0 pct)
(-40.3%) Recurring 6 mln
25 mln 35 mln (-73.3
pct) (-52.8%) Net
4 mln 10 mln 30 mln
(-56.2 pct) (+195.5%)
EPS Y0.12 Y0.26
Y0.78 Shares 38 mln
38 mln Annual div -Q2 div
nil nil
NOTE - Nitto Kako Co Ltd is an industrial rubber
manufacturer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5104.TK1.