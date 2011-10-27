Oct 27 (Reuters) -
ITC NETWORKS CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 62.43
58.74 127.00
(+6.3 pct) (-2.3 pct) (+6.0%)
Operating 2.37 1.71 5.00
(+38.8 pct) (-40.2 pct)
(+4.7%) Recurring 2.41
1.73 5.05
(+38.9 pct) (-40.1 pct) (+4.3%) Net
1.18 693 mln 2.50
(+70.3 pct) (-52.7 pct)
(+9.5%) EPS Y26.42
Y15.59 Y55.88 Shares 45
mln 45 mln Annual div
Y26.50
Y26.50
-Q2 div Y13.25 Y13.25
-Q4 div Y13.25
Y13.25
NOTE - ITC Networks Corp is engaged in the sale of
communications terminal equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9422.TK1.