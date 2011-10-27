Oct 27 (Reuters) -

ITC NETWORKS CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 62.43 58.74 127.00 (+6.3 pct) (-2.3 pct) (+6.0%) Operating 2.37 1.71 5.00

(+38.8 pct) (-40.2 pct)

(+4.7%) Recurring 2.41 1.73 5.05 (+38.9 pct) (-40.1 pct) (+4.3%) Net

1.18 693 mln 2.50

(+70.3 pct) (-52.7 pct) (+9.5%) EPS Y26.42 Y15.59 Y55.88 Shares 45 mln 45 mln Annual div

Y26.50 Y26.50 -Q2 div Y13.25 Y13.25

-Q4 div Y13.25

Y13.25

NOTE - ITC Networks Corp is engaged in the sale of communications terminal equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

