Oct 27 (Reuters) -

AIKO CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Mar 20, 2012 Mar 20, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.88 4.51 10.40 (+8.3 pct) (+2.3 pct) (+6.4%) Operating loss 24 mln loss 58 mln prft 5 mln

Recurring prft 21 mln loss 9 mln prft 80 mln

(+75.1%) Net prft 2 mln loss 16 mln prft 40 mln

(+457.2%)

EPS prft Y0.59 loss Y3.77 prft Y9.12

Shares 4 mln 4 mln

Annual div

Y5.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Aiko Corp is a wholesaler of lighting equipment and electric cable.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9909.TK1.