Oct 27 (Reuters) -

WEST JAPAN RAILWAY CO

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 628.12 621.00 Operating 60.39 45.00 Recurring 44.70 30.00 Net 25.76 17.00 NOTE - West Japan Railway Co is a major railway company spun off from former Japanese National Railway privatised and divided in April 1987 . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9021.TK1.