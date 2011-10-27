Oct 27 (Reuters) -
NET ONE SYSTEMS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 69.75
59.54 148.75
(+17.2 pct) (+1.1 pct) (+13.7%)
Operating 6.25 1.75 13.35
(+256.4 pct) (-35.7 pct)
(+134.2%) Recurring 6.42
1.79 13.52
(+258.2 pct) (-35.5 pct) (+134.6%) Net
3.65 741 mln 7.75
(+392.4 pct) (-49.0 pct)
(+168.0%) EPS Y8,105.27
Y1,653.28 Y17,203.61 Annual div
Y3,200.00 Y2,200.00
-Q2 div Y1,600.00 Y1,100.00
-Q4 div Y1,100.00
Y1,600.00
NOTE - Net One Systems Co Ltd deals in sale of network
equipment and construction of networks.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7518.TK1.