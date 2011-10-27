Oct 27 (Reuters) -

BP CASTROL KK

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

9.71 9.45 13.29

(+2.7 pct) (+8.5 pct) Operating 2.10 2.17 2.57

(-3.2 pct) (+28.6 pct) Recurring 2.10 2.18 2.55

(-3.5 pct) (+29.5 pct) Net

1.16 1.23 1.47

(-5.9 pct) (+35.3 pct) EPS

Y50.53 Y53.71 Y63.99

NOTE - BP Castrol KK sells car lubricating oil.

