Oct 27 (Reuters) -
BP CASTROL KK
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
9.71 9.45 13.29
(+2.7 pct) (+8.5 pct)
Operating 2.10 2.17 2.57
(-3.2 pct) (+28.6 pct)
Recurring 2.10 2.18 2.55
(-3.5 pct) (+29.5 pct) Net
1.16 1.23 1.47
(-5.9 pct) (+35.3 pct) EPS
Y50.53 Y53.71 Y63.99
NOTE - BP Castrol KK sells car lubricating oil.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5015.TK1.