Oct 27 (Reuters) -
TOEI ANIMATION CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.28
11.14 29.00
(+46.1 pct) (+22.9 pct) (+8.9%)
Operating 2.69 1.45 4.00
(+85.5 pct) (+60.1 pct)
(-4.4%) Recurring 2.88
1.64 4.20
(+76.3 pct) (+57.3 pct) (-8.1%) Net
1.75 994 mln 2.50
(+75.8 pct) (+59.1 pct)
(-8.2%) EPS Y125.92
Y71.58 Y179.99 Annual div
Y30.00 Y50.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y50.00
Y30.00
NOTE - Toei Animation Co Ltd is an animation producer
affiliated to film producer Toei.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4816.TK1.