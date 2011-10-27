Oct 27 (Reuters) -
WACOM CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.05
15.92 36.50
(+0.8 pct) (+10.0 pct) (+10.5%)
Operating 892 mln 1.17 3.70
(-24.0 pct) (+2.2 pct)
(+13.8%) Recurring 890 mln
1.34 3.65
(-33.5 pct) (+8.2 pct) (+8.5%) Net
542 mln 869 mln 2.34
(-37.6 pct) (+7.4 pct)
(+19.0%) EPS Y1,351.23
Y2,161.89 Y5,892.78 Diluted EPS
Y1,349.05 Y2,157.56
Annual div Y3,000.00
Y3,000.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3,000.00
Y3,000.00
NOTE - Wacom Co Ltd produces pen-based computer input
systems used at hospitals and government organisations.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6727.TK1.