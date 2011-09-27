Sept 27 (Reuters) -

SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 298.00 288.00 Operating 28.00 Recurring 24.00

Net 15.00 NOTE - Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc is a regional electric power company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9507.TK1.