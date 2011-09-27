UPDATE 2-China January soybean imports rise 35 pct from year ago on crushing demand
* Demand rises on strong crushing margins (Adds details and comments)
Sept 27 (Reuters) -
NIPPON SHIKIZAI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.19 6.92 Operating 482 mln 509 mln Recurring 403 mln 434 mln Net 399 mln 204 mln
NOTE - Nippon Shikizai Co Ltd is a cosmetics manufacturer.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4920.TK1.
* Demand rises on strong crushing margins (Adds details and comments)
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking sources and two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
MAYAPUR, India, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - W earing thick gloves and a shawl wrapped around her face, Kanchen Kanjarya is busily picking cotton in the midday sun on her small farm in Mayapur in India's western state of Gujarat.