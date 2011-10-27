Oct 27 (Reuters) -
NEC NETWORKS & SYSTEM INTEGRATION CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 90.82
98.19 240.00
(-7.5 pct) (-1.1 pct) (+10.1%)
Operating 2.37 3.07 11.00
(-22.9 pct) (-5.3 pct)
(+1.5%) Recurring 2.48
3.01 11.00
(-17.4 pct) (-9.9 pct) (+0.6%) Net
1.45 542 mln 6.20
(+166.8 pct) (-71.8 pct)
(+30.6%) EPS Y29.14
Y10.92 Y124.67 Annual div
Y28.00 Y26.00
-Q2 div Y14.00 Y13.00
-Q4 div Y13.00
Y14.00
NOTE - NEC Networks & System Integration Corp is an
electrical engineering firm.
