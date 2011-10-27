Oct 27 (Reuters) -
IBIDEN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 140.04
145.46 296.00
(-3.7 pct) (+10.8 pct) (-2.9%)
Operating 6.49 17.47 13.00
(-62.8 pct) (+110.7 pct)
(-61.6%) Recurring 2.58
15.66 8.30
(-83.5 pct) (+158.3 pct) (-75.3%) Net
685 mln 6.91 3.30
(-90.1 pct) (+43.3 pct)
(-83.3%) EPS Y4.79
Y47.74 Y23.06 Diluted EPS
Y4.74 Y47.18
Annual div -Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00
NOTE - Ibiden Co Ltd manufactures printed circuit boards.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4062.TK1.