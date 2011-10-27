Oct 27 (Reuters) -

SETTSU OIL MILL LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.85 4.67 10.30 (+3.8 pct) (+2.2 pct) (+6.1%) Operating 199 mln 189 mln 420 mln

(+5.1 pct) (-2.2 pct) (+14.8%) Recurring 206 mln 194 mln 420 mln (+6.2 pct) (-1.2 pct) (+12.2%) Net

121 mln 83 mln 230 mln

(+45.5 pct) (-30.7 pct) (+31.1%) EPS Y9.94 Y6.83 Y18.84 Shares 12 mln 12 mln Annual div

Y4.00 Y4.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Settsu Oil Mill Ltd refines soybean and cotton seed oil.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

