SETTSU OIL MILL LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.85
4.67 10.30
(+3.8 pct) (+2.2 pct) (+6.1%)
Operating 199 mln 189 mln 420 mln
(+5.1 pct) (-2.2 pct)
(+14.8%) Recurring 206 mln
194 mln 420 mln (+6.2
pct) (-1.2 pct) (+12.2%) Net
121 mln 83 mln 230 mln
(+45.5 pct) (-30.7 pct)
(+31.1%) EPS Y9.94
Y6.83 Y18.84 Shares 12
mln 12 mln Annual div
Y4.00
Y4.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Settsu Oil Mill Ltd refines soybean and cotton seed
oil.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
