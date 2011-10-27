Oct 27 (Reuters) -

AIRPORT FACILITIES CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.25 11.89 20.91 (-13.7 pct) (-4.0 pct) (-7.1%) Operating 1.60 2.37 2.98

(-32.3 pct) (+8.2 pct) (+19.9%) Recurring 1.62 2.28 2.96 (-28.8 pct) (+10.5 pct) (+23.5%) Net

805 mln 1.28 1.40

(-36.9 pct) (+20.8 pct) (-31.5%) EPS Y15.59 Y24.70 Y27.10 Annual div

Y12.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y6.00

NOTE - Airport Facilities Co Ltd manages and rents facilities at Haneda (Tokyo) and Itami (Osaka) airports.

