Oct 27 (Reuters) -
AIRPORT FACILITIES CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.25
11.89 20.91
(-13.7 pct) (-4.0 pct) (-7.1%)
Operating 1.60 2.37 2.98
(-32.3 pct) (+8.2 pct)
(+19.9%) Recurring 1.62
2.28 2.96
(-28.8 pct) (+10.5 pct) (+23.5%) Net
805 mln 1.28 1.40
(-36.9 pct) (+20.8 pct)
(-31.5%) EPS Y15.59
Y24.70 Y27.10 Annual div
Y12.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Airport Facilities Co Ltd manages and rents
facilities at Haneda (Tokyo) and Itami (Osaka) airports.
