UPDATE 2-China January soybean imports rise 35 pct from year ago on crushing demand
* Demand rises on strong crushing margins (Adds details and comments)
Sept 27 (Reuters) -
MARUETSU INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 164.80 165.00 Operating 4.00 3.00 Recurring 3.80 2.85 Net 1.60 600 mln
NOTE - Maruetsu Inc is a food supermarket chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8178.TK1.
* Demand rises on strong crushing margins (Adds details and comments)
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking sources and two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
MAYAPUR, India, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - W earing thick gloves and a shawl wrapped around her face, Kanchen Kanjarya is busily picking cotton in the midday sun on her small farm in Mayapur in India's western state of Gujarat.