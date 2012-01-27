BRIEF-Cognosec Q4 operating result swings to loss EUR 0.9 million
* Q4 net revenue 4.3 million euros ($4.6 million) versus 4.6 million euros year ago
Jan 27 (Reuters) -
ASAHI INTELLIGENCE
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 6.72 6.47 (+4.0 pct) Operating
258 mln 176 mln
(+46.1 pct) Recurring
278 mln 201 mln
(+38.3 pct) Net
161 mln 93 mln
(+73.7 pct) EPS
Y20.74 Y11.93
NOTE - Asahi Intelligence Service Co Ltd offers network-related services
* FY 2016 net profit of 10.4 million lira ($2.90 million)versus 9.7 million lira year ago