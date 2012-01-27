Jan 27 (Reuters) -

ASAHI INTELLIGENCE

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 6.72 6.47 (+4.0 pct) Operating

258 mln 176 mln

(+46.1 pct) Recurring

278 mln 201 mln

(+38.3 pct) Net

161 mln 93 mln

(+73.7 pct) EPS

Y20.74 Y11.93

NOTE - Asahi Intelligence Service Co Ltd offers network-related services

