JCR PHARMACEUTICALS

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 9.70 10.51 (-7.8 pct) Operating

971 mln 1.33 (-26.9 pct)

Recurring 923 mln 1.30

(-28.8 pct) Net

530 mln 788 mln

(-32.7 pct) EPS

Y16.46 Y24.68 Diluted Y16.41 Y24.33 EPS

NOTE - JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd is a leading firm in the field of human-derived biological active substance

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4552.TK1.