BRIEF-Sangui Biotech International H1 revenues up at $35,508
* H1 revenues from royalty income and product sales of $35,508. In the same period of previous year comparable revenue amounted to $26,856
Jan 27 (Reuters) -
JCR PHARMACEUTICALS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 9.70 10.51 (-7.8 pct) Operating
971 mln 1.33 (-26.9 pct)
Recurring 923 mln 1.30
(-28.8 pct) Net
530 mln 788 mln
(-32.7 pct) EPS
Y16.46 Y24.68 Diluted Y16.41 Y24.33 EPS
NOTE - JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd is a leading firm in the field of human-derived biological active substance
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4552.TK1.
* H1 revenues from royalty income and product sales of $35,508. In the same period of previous year comparable revenue amounted to $26,856
Feb 24 Shenzhen Neptunus Interlong Bio Technique Co Ltd
* Says Gerald Slemko appointed interim CEO and chairman of the board