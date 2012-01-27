BRIEF-Cognosec Q4 operating result swings to loss EUR 0.9 million
* Q4 net revenue 4.3 million euros ($4.6 million) versus 4.6 million euros year ago
Jan 27 (Reuters) -
SAKURA INTERNET
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
6.84 6.37 9.15
(+7.4 pct) Operating 707 mln 946 mln 760 mln
(-25.2 pct) Recurring 659 mln 923 mln 710 mln
(-28.6 pct) Net 427 mln 459 mln 450 mln
(-7.0 pct) EPS Y49.23 Y52.95 Y51.86 Annual div Y5.00
NOTE - Sakura Internet Inc provides Internet connection sevices and consulting services related to the Internet
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3778.TK1.
* FY 2016 net profit of 10.4 million lira ($2.90 million)versus 9.7 million lira year ago