Jan 27 (Reuters) -

SAKURA INTERNET

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

6.84 6.37 9.15

(+7.4 pct) Operating 707 mln 946 mln 760 mln

(-25.2 pct) Recurring 659 mln 923 mln 710 mln

(-28.6 pct) Net 427 mln 459 mln 450 mln

(-7.0 pct) EPS Y49.23 Y52.95 Y51.86 Annual div Y5.00

NOTE - Sakura Internet Inc provides Internet connection sevices and consulting services related to the Internet

