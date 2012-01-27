Jan 27 (Reuters) -
TOKYO AUTOMATIC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Sales 2.90
3.56 (-18.5 pct) Operating
loss 402 mln loss 177 mln
Recurring loss 304 mln loss 104 mln
Net loss 256 mln loss 117 mln
EPS loss Y17.79 loss Y8.13
NOTE - Tokyo Automatic Machinery Works Ltd is a major
manufacturer of automatic cigarette packaging machinery
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6360.TK1.