BRIEF-Sangui Biotech International H1 revenues up at $35,508
* H1 revenues from royalty income and product sales of $35,508. In the same period of previous year comparable revenue amounted to $26,856
Jan 27 (Reuters) -
BIOFERMIN PHARM
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 7.10 6.80 (+4.4 pct) Operating
2.23 2.00 (+11.8 pct) Recurring 2.30 2.07
(+10.9 pct) Net 1.40 1.21 (+15.2 pct)
EPS Y117.00 Y101.52
NOTE - Biofermin Phamaceutical Co Ltd is a specialized manufacturer of Biofermin, medicine for intestinal disorders
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4517.TK1.
* H1 revenues from royalty income and product sales of $35,508. In the same period of previous year comparable revenue amounted to $26,856
Feb 24 Shenzhen Neptunus Interlong Bio Technique Co Ltd
* Says Gerald Slemko appointed interim CEO and chairman of the board