Jan 27 (Reuters) -

BIOFERMIN PHARM

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 7.10 6.80 (+4.4 pct) Operating

2.23 2.00 (+11.8 pct) Recurring 2.30 2.07

(+10.9 pct) Net 1.40 1.21 (+15.2 pct)

EPS Y117.00 Y101.52

NOTE - Biofermin Phamaceutical Co Ltd is a specialized manufacturer of Biofermin, medicine for intestinal disorders

