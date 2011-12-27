Dec 27 (Reuters) -
MIMASU SEMICONDUCTOR
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Nov 30, 2011 Nov 30, 2010 May 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST Sales
23.37 32.77 50.00
(-28.7 pct)
Operating 1.63 1.45 2.50
(+12.6 pct)
Recurring 1.50 1.15 220 mln
(+31.2 pct)
Net 855 mln 657 mln 1.20
(+30.0 pct) EPS
Y25.54 Y19.64 Y35.84
Annual div Y12.00 Y12.00 Y24.00
NOTE - Mimasu Semiconductor Industry Co Ltd is a trading
company specialising in silicon wafers
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8155.TK1.