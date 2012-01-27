EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 24)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 27 (Reuters) -
ASAX
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 4.17 4.53 (-7.9 pct) Operating
2.48 2.38 (+4.1 pct) Recurring 2.49 2.39
(+4.3 pct) Net 1.37 1.34 (+1.9 pct)
EPS Y12,421.38 Y12,185.84
NOTE - Asax Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8772.TK1.
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 24 Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA :
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING Bank NV's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Viability Rating at 'a+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. In addition, Fitch has assigned 'A+(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Ratings (DCRs) to ING Bank, ING Group NV and ING Belgium as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significan