Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Oct 27 (Reuters) -
KI HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST COMPANY RESULTS FORECASTS Sales 20.24 54.50 Operating loss 86 mln 5.20 Recurring
loss 773 mln prft 2.30 Net loss 2.64 prft 900 mln EPS loss Y63.66 prft Y21.70 Annual div nil --
NOTE - KI Holdings Co Ltd is a manufacturer of signal and information equipment
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6747.TK1.
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.