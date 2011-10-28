Oct 28 (Reuters) -

DAIICHI KIGENSO KAGAKU-KOGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Mar 20, 2012 Mar 20, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 19.54 10.16 43.00 (+92.3 pct) (+55.1 pct) (+80.0%) Operating 1.23 1.84 4.40

(-33.1 pct) (+282.0 pct) (+56.9%) Recurring 1.27 1.79 4.40 (-29.2 pct) (+273.8 pct) (+57.9%) Net

762 mln 1.13 2.60

(-32.5 pct) (+171.3 pct) (+45.2%) EPS Y158.88 Y236.18 Y541.80 Shares 5 mln 5 mln Annual div

Y30.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00

-Q4 div Y15.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku-Kogyo Co Ltd produces zirconoum compounds.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4082.TK1.