Oct 28 (Reuters) -
DAIICHI KIGENSO KAGAKU-KOGYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Mar 20, 2012
Mar 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 19.54
10.16 43.00
(+92.3 pct) (+55.1 pct) (+80.0%)
Operating 1.23 1.84 4.40
(-33.1 pct) (+282.0 pct)
(+56.9%) Recurring 1.27
1.79 4.40
(-29.2 pct) (+273.8 pct) (+57.9%) Net
762 mln 1.13 2.60
(-32.5 pct) (+171.3 pct)
(+45.2%) EPS Y158.88
Y236.18 Y541.80 Shares 5
mln 5 mln Annual div
Y30.00
Y30.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku-Kogyo Co Ltd produces
zirconoum compounds.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4082.TK1.