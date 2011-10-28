Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
KODENSHA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.85 15.32 37.10 (-9.6 pct) (-13.6 pct) (-1.8%) Operating loss 407 mln loss 379 mln prft 400 mln (+18.6%) Recurring loss 400 mln loss 339 mln prft 410 mln
(+9.2%) Net
loss 281 mln loss 249 mln prft 140 mln
(+15.4%)
EPS loss Y15.84 loss Y14.03 prft Y7.87 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Kodensha Co Ltd is an electrical engineering firm.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1948.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.