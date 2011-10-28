Oct 28 (Reuters) -
FUJISHOJI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.04
10.93 37.00
(+101.7 pct) (-47.7 pct) (+56.1%)
Operating prft 4.44 loss 308 mln prft 2.00
Recurring prft 4.49 loss 245 mln prft
2.00 Net prft 2.67 loss
205 mln prft 1.20 EPS prft
Y10,704.94 loss Y807.66 prft Y4,820.15
Shares 254,955 254,955
Annual div
Y4,500.00 Y4,500.00
-Q2 div Y2,250.00 Y2,250.00
-Q4 div Y2,250.00
Y2,250.00
NOTE - Fujishoji Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6257.TK1.