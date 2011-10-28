Oct 28 (Reuters) -

FUJISHOJI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.04 10.93 37.00 (+101.7 pct) (-47.7 pct) (+56.1%) Operating prft 4.44 loss 308 mln prft 2.00

Recurring prft 4.49 loss 245 mln prft 2.00 Net prft 2.67 loss 205 mln prft 1.20 EPS prft Y10,704.94 loss Y807.66 prft Y4,820.15 Shares 254,955 254,955

Annual div Y4,500.00 Y4,500.00 -Q2 div Y2,250.00 Y2,250.00

-Q4 div Y2,250.00 Y2,250.00

NOTE - Fujishoji Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

