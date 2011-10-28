Oct 28 (Reuters) -
RH TRAVELER CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.50
6.24 11.50
(-11.8 pct) (-5.5%)
Operating 60 mln 244 mln 238 mln
(-75.1 pct)
(-50.4%) Recurring 39 mln
226 mln 186 mln (-82.4
pct) (-56.5%) Net
loss 106 mln prft 172 mln prft 21 mln
(-94.2%) EPS loss Y14.37 prft
Y23.21 prft Y2.83 Shares 7
mln 7 mln Annual div
nil
nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - RH Traveler Corp sells travel-related goods.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9838.TK1.