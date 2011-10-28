Oct 28 (Reuters) -

RH TRAVELER CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.50 6.24 11.50 (-11.8 pct) (-5.5%) Operating 60 mln 244 mln 238 mln

(-75.1 pct) (-50.4%) Recurring 39 mln 226 mln 186 mln (-82.4 pct) (-56.5%) Net

loss 106 mln prft 172 mln prft 21 mln (-94.2%) EPS loss Y14.37 prft Y23.21 prft Y2.83 Shares 7 mln 7 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - RH Traveler Corp sells travel-related goods.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

