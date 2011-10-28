Oct 28 (Reuters) -

KISOJI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 19.77 19.90 44.60 (-0.7 pct) (-2.4 pct) (+2.5%) Operating loss 921 mln loss 1.15 prft 700 mln (+170.6%) Recurring loss 894 mln loss 1.11 prft 780 mln

(+91.2%) Net

loss 676 mln loss 1.89 prft 160 mln

EPS loss Y26.18 loss Y73.28 prft Y6.19

Shares 26 mln 26 mln

Annual div

Y14.00 Y14.00 -Q2 div Y7.00 Y9.00

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y7.00

NOTE - Kisoji Co Ltd is a Japanese food restaurant operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

