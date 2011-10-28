Oct 28 (Reuters) -
KISOJI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 19.77
19.90 44.60
(-0.7 pct) (-2.4 pct) (+2.5%)
Operating loss 921 mln loss 1.15 prft 700 mln
(+170.6%) Recurring loss 894 mln loss
1.11 prft 780 mln
(+91.2%) Net
loss 676 mln loss 1.89 prft 160 mln
EPS loss Y26.18 loss Y73.28 prft Y6.19
Shares 26 mln 26 mln
Annual div
Y14.00 Y14.00
-Q2 div Y7.00 Y9.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Kisoji Co Ltd is a Japanese food restaurant
operator.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8160.TK1.