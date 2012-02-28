UPDATE 4-TransCanada files Keystone XL route application in Nebraska
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
Feb 28 (Reuters) -
ALINCO INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 20.00 yen 14.00 yen
NOTE - Alinco Inc sells and leases out housing and construction-related equipment. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5933.TK1.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
BOGOTA, Feb 16 Colombian holding company Corficolombiana said it had no knowledge of bribes paid by Brazil's Odebrecht engineering firm in connection with a joint highway project suspended amid a Latin America-wide bribery scandal.
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has set up a "Taskforce USA" to monitor the effects of President Donald Trump's decisions on its business, which includes a new $1 billion sponge-iron plant in Texas.