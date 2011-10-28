Oct 28 (Reuters) -

MINORI SOLUTIONS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.23

13.50

(+8.7%) Operating

213 mln 440 mln (+28.1%) Recurring 222 mln

440 mln

(+3.2%) Net

246 mln 320 mln

(-58.9%)

EPS Y56.12 Y72.81 Shares 4 mln 4 mln Annual div

Y25.00 Y25.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y15.00

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Minori Solutions Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

