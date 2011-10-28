Oct 28 (Reuters) -
MINORI SOLUTIONS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.23
13.50
(+8.7%) Operating
213 mln 440 mln
(+28.1%) Recurring 222 mln
440 mln
(+3.2%) Net
246 mln 320 mln
(-58.9%)
EPS Y56.12
Y72.81 Shares 4 mln
4 mln Annual div
Y25.00 Y25.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Minori Solutions Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3822.TK1.