Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
YAMATO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Mar 20, 2012 Mar 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 14.66 14.95 31.00 (-2.0 pct) (-1.2 pct) (-10.6%) Operating loss 219 mln prft 45 mln prft 550 mln
(-91.0 pct) (-25.9%) Recurring loss 169 mln prft 144 mln prft 550 mln
(-73.3 pct) (-36.6%) Net
loss 105 mln prft 49 mln prft 280 mln
(-83.3 pct) (+7.8%)
EPS loss Y4.14 prft Y1.91 prft Y11.02 Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Yamato Corp is a pipe engineering company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1967.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.