MITO SECURITIES CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 4.70 4.78

(-1.6 pct) (-17.6 pct) Operating loss 744 mln loss 969 mln Recurring loss 587 mln loss 790 mln Net

loss 781 mln loss 966 mln EPS

loss Y10.55 loss Y13.03 Shares

77 mln 77 mln Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Mito Securities Co Ltd is a brokerage.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

