MITO SECURITIES CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS
Revenues 4.70 4.78
(-1.6 pct) (-17.6 pct)
Operating loss 744 mln loss 969 mln
Recurring loss 587 mln loss 790 mln Net
loss 781 mln loss 966 mln EPS
loss Y10.55 loss Y13.03 Shares
77 mln 77 mln Annual div
-Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Mito Securities Co Ltd is a brokerage.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
