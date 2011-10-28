Oct 28 (Reuters) -

NISSUI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.69

13.70

(+3.1%) Operating

1.22 2.00 (+9.2%) Recurring 1.34

2.40

(+5.0%) Net

594 mln 1.30

(+2.2%)

EPS Y26.54 Y58.04 Shares 23 mln 23 mln Annual div

Y26.00 Y24.00 -Q2 div Y13.00 Y11.00

-Q4 div Y13.00

Y13.00

NOTE - Nissui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a producer of clinical reagents.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

