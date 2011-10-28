Oct 28 (Reuters) -

ARNEST ONE CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 84.72 65.82 182.50 (+28.7 pct) (-7.4 pct) (+13.5%) Operating 9.98 8.94 21.80

(+11.7 pct) (+20.0 pct)

(+2.1%) Recurring 10.02 8.98 21.70 (+11.6 pct) (+20.2 pct) (+1.6%) Net

5.88 5.28 12.70

(+11.3 pct) (-29.1 pct) (+1.1%) EPS Y89.56 Y80.46 Y193.34 Shares 66 mln 66 mln Annual div

Y40.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y35.00

Y35.00

NOTE - Arnest One Corp sells housings and condominiums in the Tokyo area.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

