Oct 28 (Reuters) -
ARNEST ONE CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 84.72
65.82 182.50
(+28.7 pct) (-7.4 pct) (+13.5%)
Operating 9.98 8.94 21.80
(+11.7 pct) (+20.0 pct)
(+2.1%) Recurring 10.02
8.98 21.70
(+11.6 pct) (+20.2 pct) (+1.6%) Net
5.88 5.28 12.70
(+11.3 pct) (-29.1 pct)
(+1.1%) EPS Y89.56
Y80.46 Y193.34 Shares 66
mln 66 mln Annual div
Y40.00
Y40.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y35.00
Y35.00
NOTE - Arnest One Corp sells housings and condominiums in
the Tokyo area.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8895.TK1.