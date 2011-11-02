Nov 2 (Reuters) -

TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 60.88 54.12 128.00 (+12.5 pct) (+18.3 pct) (+10.8%) Operating 3.47 2.22 8.00

(+56.7 pct) (+75.7 pct) (+46.0%) Recurring 3.46 2.17 7.90 (+59.8 pct) (+72.6 pct) (+46.9%) Net

1.94 1.21 4.25

(+60.6 pct) (+122.7 pct) (+47.9%) EPS Y58.74 Y36.57 Y128.77 Shares 33 mln 33 mln Annual div

Y32.50 Y22.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y12.00

Y17.50

NOTE - Trusco Nakayama Corp wholesales mechanical tools.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9830.TK1.