Nov 2 (Reuters) -
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 60.88
54.12 128.00
(+12.5 pct) (+18.3 pct) (+10.8%)
Operating 3.47 2.22 8.00
(+56.7 pct) (+75.7 pct)
(+46.0%) Recurring 3.46
2.17 7.90
(+59.8 pct) (+72.6 pct) (+46.9%) Net
1.94 1.21 4.25
(+60.6 pct) (+122.7 pct)
(+47.9%) EPS Y58.74
Y36.57 Y128.77 Shares 33
mln 33 mln Annual div
Y32.50
Y22.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y17.50
NOTE - Trusco Nakayama Corp wholesales mechanical tools.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9830.TK1.