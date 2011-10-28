Oct 28 (Reuters) -
FANCL CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 43.92
45.78 94.00
(-4.1 pct) (-4.0 pct) (+0.2%)
Operating 1.52 2.59 6.00
(-41.2 pct) (-17.2 pct)
(-15.7%) Recurring 1.47
2.46 6.00
(-40.2 pct) (-20.7 pct) (-10.0%) Net
801 mln 976 mln 3.00
(-18.0 pct) (-36.7 pct)
(+5.3%) EPS Y12.34
Y15.04 Y46.22 Diluted EPS
Y12.30 Y15.01
Annual div Y34.00
Y34.00
-Q2 div Y17.00 Y17.00
-Q4 div Y17.00
Y17.00
NOTE - Fancl Corp is a maker of additive-free cosmetics.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4921.TK1.