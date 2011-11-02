BRIEF-Stopklatka Q4 net profit rises to 1.5 mln zlotys
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($370,041) versus 190,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0536 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
JBIS HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.98 17.90 36.00 (-10.7 pct) (-6.1 pct) (-4.5%) Operating loss 348 mln prft 30 mln prft 200 mln (+27.1%) Recurring 424 mln 816 mln 1.00 (-48.0 pct) (-42.2%) Net
299 mln 458 mln 200 mln
(-34.8 pct)
EPS Y9.17 Y14.06 Y6.13 Annual div
Y14.00 Y14.00 -Q2 div Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - JBIS Holdings Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3820.TK1.
* Denies any governance lapses alleged by some sections of media in reports that have appeared in last few days
LONDON, Feb 9 A potential €12bn of leveraged buyout loans could hit Europe’s loan market in the coming months as the pipeline of buyout deals starts to build, presenting a welcome break from a flood of refinancings and repricings that have dominated the market so far this year.