Oct 28 (Reuters) -
SANRIO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 34.30
35.99 73.20
(-4.7 pct) (+8.2 pct) (-4.5%)
Operating 8.30 6.29 17.80
(+31.9 pct) (+124.8 pct)
(+18.7%) Recurring 7.93
5.28 16.90
(+50.3 pct) (+142.8 pct) (+26.2%) Net
5.56 2.84 13.00
(+96.0 pct) (+372.1 pct)
(+38.6%) EPS Y62.88
Y31.07 Y147.03 Diluted EPS
Y61.42 Y28.26
Annual div Y35.00
Y20.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Sanrio Co Ltd is a leading maker of character goods.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8136.TK1.