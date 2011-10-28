Oct 28 (Reuters) -

YASUHARA CHEMICAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.40 5.66 12.27 (+13.0 pct) (+14.3 pct) (+4.9%) Operating 991 mln 664 mln 1.39

(+49.2 pct) (+98.9 pct)

(+0.8%) Recurring 967 mln 668 mln 1.39 (+44.7 pct) (+101.2 pct) (+0.1%) Net

489 mln 374 mln 738 mln

(+30.5 pct) (+146.1 pct) (-10.3%) EPS Y47.60 Y36.47 Y71.90 Shares 11 mln 11 mln Annual div

Y12.00 Y12.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00

-Q4 div Y6.00

Y6.00

NOTE - Yasuhara Chemical Co Ltd is a major maker of terpene chemicals, such as adhesives.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

