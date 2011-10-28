Oct 28 (Reuters) -
YASUHARA CHEMICAL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.40
5.66 12.27
(+13.0 pct) (+14.3 pct) (+4.9%)
Operating 991 mln 664 mln 1.39
(+49.2 pct) (+98.9 pct)
(+0.8%) Recurring 967 mln
668 mln 1.39 (+44.7
pct) (+101.2 pct) (+0.1%) Net
489 mln 374 mln 738 mln
(+30.5 pct) (+146.1 pct)
(-10.3%) EPS Y47.60
Y36.47 Y71.90 Shares 11
mln 11 mln Annual div
Y12.00
Y12.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Yasuhara Chemical Co Ltd is a major maker of terpene
chemicals, such as adhesives.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4957.TK1.