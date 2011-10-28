Oct 28 (Reuters) -
MUSASHI SEIMITSU INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 59.82
64.85 124.60
(-7.8 pct) (+37.3 pct) (-1.9%)
Operating 4.64 7.22 10.90
(-35.7 pct)
(-14.6%) Recurring 4.35
7.18 11.10
(-39.4 pct) (+475.0 pct) (-12.6%) Net
2.30 3.77 6.40
(-38.8 pct) (+370.3 pct)
(-30.3%) EPS Y73.87
Y120.75 Y205.13 Annual div
Y34.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div Y17.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y17.00
NOTE - Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co Ltd is a car parts
maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
