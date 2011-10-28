Oct 28 (Reuters) -

NGK INSULATORS LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 122.27 119.98 245.00 (+1.9 pct) (+16.0 pct) (+2.4%) Operating 15.41 16.48 24.00

(-6.5 pct) (-25.2%) Recurring 14.35 14.34 26.00 (+0.1 pct) (-20.4%) Net

10.66 10.94

(-2.6 pct)

EPS Y32.64 Y33.49

Diluted EPS

Y32.59 Y33.44 Annual div Y20.00

Y20.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - NGK Insulators Ltd is a top-ranked maker of insulators for power utilities. Spun off from Noritake in 1919.

