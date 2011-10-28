Oct 28 (Reuters) -
NGK INSULATORS LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 122.27
119.98 245.00
(+1.9 pct) (+16.0 pct) (+2.4%)
Operating 15.41 16.48 24.00
(-6.5 pct)
(-25.2%) Recurring 14.35
14.34 26.00
(+0.1 pct) (-20.4%) Net
10.66 10.94
(-2.6 pct)
EPS Y32.64 Y33.49
Diluted EPS
Y32.59 Y33.44
Annual div Y20.00
Y20.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - NGK Insulators Ltd is a top-ranked maker of
insulators for power utilities. Spun off from Noritake in 1919.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5333.TK1.