BRIEF-Stopklatka Q4 net profit rises to 1.5 mln zlotys
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($370,041) versus 190,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0536 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
SEIRYO ELECTRIC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.22 5.18 15.00 (+0.8 pct) (-11.0 pct) (+9.8%) Operating loss 112 mln prft 5 mln prft 330 mln
(-91.6 pct) (+23.0%) Recurring loss 113 mln loss 2 mln prft 300 mln
(+24.0%) Net
loss 82 mln loss 18 mln prft 145 mln (+95.3%) EPS loss Y23.70 loss Y5.25 prft Y41.45 Annual div
Y15.00 Y15.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Seiryo Electric Corp is Mitsubishi Electric-affiliated service trading company.
* Denies any governance lapses alleged by some sections of media in reports that have appeared in last few days
LONDON, Feb 9 A potential €12bn of leveraged buyout loans could hit Europe’s loan market in the coming months as the pipeline of buyout deals starts to build, presenting a welcome break from a flood of refinancings and repricings that have dominated the market so far this year.